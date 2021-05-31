Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $12.20 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,503 shares during the period. Onto Innovation accounts for 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Onto Innovation worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 56,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,846 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $71.77. 318,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,580. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

