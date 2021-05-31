Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $13.96 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Cavco Industries accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Cavco Industries worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Cavco Industries stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,209. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.90. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.88 and a 12 month high of $242.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

