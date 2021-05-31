Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $14.06 Million Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 106.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,722 shares during the quarter. Innospec accounts for 2.0% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Innospec worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 395,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,788 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Innospec by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Innospec by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,905,000 after acquiring an additional 137,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.84. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 136.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.