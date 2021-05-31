Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $14.65 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,087 shares during the period. Skyline Champion comprises approximately 2.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Skyline Champion worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 738,616 shares of company stock worth $33,828,437. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SKY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,122. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

