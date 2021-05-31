Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $16.62 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,404 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 2.3% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $16,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after buying an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after buying an additional 659,501 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 225,035 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $43,090,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,481,724 shares of company stock valued at $526,579,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of WSC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.00. 41,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,897. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

