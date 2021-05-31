Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $9.05 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Genpact worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Genpact stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,959. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,347. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

