Tygh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Commvault Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Commvault Systems worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,084. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $225,432.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,047 shares of company stock worth $4,953,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

