Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,346 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Element Solutions comprises approximately 2.0% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Element Solutions worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,407,000 after buying an additional 1,594,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,163,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,865,000 after purchasing an additional 296,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $41,874,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $33,824,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.39. 1,009,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Several analysts have commented on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

