Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 64,320 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,320 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Planet Fitness worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,921,000 after purchasing an additional 499,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after purchasing an additional 117,851 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.64.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $78.77. The company had a trading volume of 445,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -358.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $90.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.55.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

