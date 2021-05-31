Tygh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $1,109,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.20.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $4.14 on Monday, reaching $413.83. The company had a trading volume of 336,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $444.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

