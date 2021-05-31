Tygh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Natera makes up 2.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Natera worth $14,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of NTRA traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.14. 882,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,592. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average is $102.99.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $2,957,816.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,163.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,693,388. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.