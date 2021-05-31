Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,500 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Natera makes up about 2.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Natera worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.14. 882,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,592. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.99.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $47,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,773,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $68,415.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,535,031.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,693,388 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

