u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the April 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UBLXF opened at $66.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. u-blox has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $77.50.

Get u-blox alerts:

UBLXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Baader Bank cut shares of u-blox from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.