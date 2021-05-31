U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $26,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,717,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,822. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of USPH opened at $116.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

