UChain 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,183.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One UChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UChain has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. UChain has a market cap of $14,547.24 and approximately $2,183.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00084359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.01042801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.01 or 0.09700266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00091554 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain (CRYPTO:UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.