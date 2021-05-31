UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of UDR by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of UDR opened at $47.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 238.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

