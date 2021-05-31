Ulta Beauty, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.22.

Shares of ULTA opened at $345.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.19. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

