Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 2.4% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,410,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 11,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.22.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $17.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $345.36. 2,904,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,421. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.34 and its 200 day moving average is $303.19.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

