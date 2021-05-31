Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,360.71 ($30.84).

ULE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

LON:ULE opened at GBX 2,060 ($26.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.50. Ultra Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,036.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,046.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.