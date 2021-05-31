Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMICY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Umicore to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $15.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. Umicore has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

