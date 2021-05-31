Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $87.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

