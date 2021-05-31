Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the highest is $2.44. Union Pacific reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.73. 1,663,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.93 and its 200-day moving average is $212.42. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.