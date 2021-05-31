Unistake (UNISTAKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.57 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $50,943.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00306494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00194567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.69 or 0.00971730 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00033025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,181,980 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

