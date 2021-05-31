United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 59,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 102,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a market cap of $226.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

About United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. It offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. The company also provides gauze products for internal and oral surgery, and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.