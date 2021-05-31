United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $90,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,428. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.35 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

