United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.07.
URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of URI stock opened at $333.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $134.39 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.02.
In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.