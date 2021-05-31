United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.07.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI stock opened at $333.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $134.39 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.