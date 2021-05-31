United States Steel Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $12.35 Per Share (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $12.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.97.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

NYSE X opened at $25.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $811,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $46,174,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $16,383,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

