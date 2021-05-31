USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009309 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000130 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.