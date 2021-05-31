Utrust Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $149.29 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00083663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00019206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.83 or 0.01020237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.53 or 0.09603882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00091365 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

