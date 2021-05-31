Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts makes up approximately 2.9% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $326.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,553. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,167.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

