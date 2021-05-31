Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VALN traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,231. Valneva has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $31.33.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

