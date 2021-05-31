Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 133.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,712 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises about 1.1% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 3.46% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.54. 1,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

