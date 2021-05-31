VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,736 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 1.92% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $105,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,565.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after buying an additional 796,900 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,448,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,874,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,778,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,390,000.

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.33. The stock had a trading volume of 96,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,492. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

