Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is TD Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.1% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $31,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,795,000. Fure Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 57,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $155.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.58 and a 200 day moving average of $144.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

