Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,798,000 after buying an additional 291,570 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,593,000 after purchasing an additional 209,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,075. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

