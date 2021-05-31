Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $32,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $64.21 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

