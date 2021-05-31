Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Camden Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 121,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 596,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 231.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,664,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,223. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $52.61.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.