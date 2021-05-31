Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is TD Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 12.4% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $93,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.40 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

