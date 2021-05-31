Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

