Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Nelson Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 121,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.58. 307,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,127. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $227.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.89.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.