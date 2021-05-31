Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,325,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.58. 307,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,127. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $227.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.89.

