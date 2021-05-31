Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Cut by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.58. 307,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,127. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $227.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.23 and a 200-day moving average of $206.89.

