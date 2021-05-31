Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,105,000.

VBR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.10. 353,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,386. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $178.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

