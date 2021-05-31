Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $386.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

