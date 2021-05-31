Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.1% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $5,220,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 422,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,765,000 after buying an additional 213,387 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

