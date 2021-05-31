Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Opus Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 27.0% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $184,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.09. The company had a trading volume of 191,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,892. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.