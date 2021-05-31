Velas Market Capitalization Achieves $181.26 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Velas has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $181.26 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0853 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001134 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002297 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 131.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

