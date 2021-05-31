Veles Price Hits $0.0988 on Top Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Veles has a market cap of $127,391.81 and approximately $10.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,551.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,725.40 or 0.07257851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.67 or 0.01881880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.94 or 0.00508486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00189590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.46 or 0.00733574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00467339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00435151 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,977 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

