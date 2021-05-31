Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0185 on Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Verasity has a market cap of $72.24 million and approximately $27.68 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 140.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00186148 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,901,810,658 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

