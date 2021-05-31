VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to report $295.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.60 million and the highest is $299.73 million. VEREIT posted sales of $279.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VER. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

